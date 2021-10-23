$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,913. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

