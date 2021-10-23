$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Ball stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

