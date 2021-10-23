3,025 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,054,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,965 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

