$304.00 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce sales of $304.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,114. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

