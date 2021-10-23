3,535 Shares in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDF stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

