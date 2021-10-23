35,486 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.