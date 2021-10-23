3,692 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

