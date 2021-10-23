4,651 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

