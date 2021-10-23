4,673 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTY. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

