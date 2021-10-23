4NEW Price Tops $0.0008 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $46,952.62 and $1,550.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00206546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010656 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

