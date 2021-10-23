5,119 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $390,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

