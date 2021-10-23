$619.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $619.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.20 million and the lowest is $609.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,786 shares of company stock worth $2,683,750 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.03. 205,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.28. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $255.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

