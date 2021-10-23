6,500 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,987,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

