$774.29 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $774.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.03 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

TRU stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $116.31. 543,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

