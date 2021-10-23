774 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

