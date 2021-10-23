800 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $556.74 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

