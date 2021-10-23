8,600 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 824,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of KTB opened at $51.87 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

