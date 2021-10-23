$89.48 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce $89.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.04 million to $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $364.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $369.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.74 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $363.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.36 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

