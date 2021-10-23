$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $10.20 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $38.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.82 million, a P/E ratio of 270.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

