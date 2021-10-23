9,091 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

