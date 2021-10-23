9,106 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $174.90. 680,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

