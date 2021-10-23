ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AAVMY stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

