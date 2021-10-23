ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AAVMY stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

