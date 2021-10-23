Abrdn’s (ABDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 257.70 ($3.37) on Tuesday. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

