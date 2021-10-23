ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,453 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after acquiring an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after acquiring an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

