adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €368.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €368.00 ($432.94) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

FRA ADS opened at €277.25 ($326.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €289.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €292.58. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

