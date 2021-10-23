adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADDYY. Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

