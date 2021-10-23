adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.29. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

