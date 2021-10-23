ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Down 1%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.82 ($13.91) and last traded at €12.02 ($14.14). 87,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.14 ($14.28).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.81 and a 200 day moving average of €11.77.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

