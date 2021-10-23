Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Head to Head Contrast

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and Q BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $250,000.00 272.63 -$26.47 million N/A N/A Q BioMed $30,000.00 451.39 -$13.49 million N/A N/A

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advaxis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advaxis and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advaxis presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Advaxis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -49.12% -40.38% Q BioMed N/A N/A -969.53%

Summary

Advaxis beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

