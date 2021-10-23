Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $38,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

