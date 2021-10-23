Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,719 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.7% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.