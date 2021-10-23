AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Purchases A$200,000.00 in Stock

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Glen Dobbie bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

AF Legal Group Company Profile

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It provides family law services, such as separation, divorce, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, and property settlement. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

