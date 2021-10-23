AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $9.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

AGFMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS AGFMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

