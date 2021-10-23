Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.44 Million

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post $512.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.33 million to $513.54 million. Air Lease reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 400,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.