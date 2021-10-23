Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $298.65 million and $3.65 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $389.93 or 0.00637010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00204547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

