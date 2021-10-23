Alex Cheatle Buys 21,139 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) insider Alex Cheatle purchased 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £20,082.05 ($26,237.33).

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.21) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.02. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of £77.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TENG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

