Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Down to $136.85

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.85, but opened at $131.43. Allegion shares last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 11,810 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

