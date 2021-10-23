Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $45,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,315,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

