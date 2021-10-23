Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $45,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,315,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

