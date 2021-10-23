Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $163.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.44.

ADS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ADS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,899. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

