Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 339,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $25,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

