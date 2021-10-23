Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 283.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

