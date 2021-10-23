Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,373 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 20.4% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.