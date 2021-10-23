Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of ALV opened at €198.76 ($233.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €207.91. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

