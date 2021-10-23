Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.97.

Shares of APYRF opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

