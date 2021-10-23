Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.