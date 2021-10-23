Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,920.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $86.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,751.33. 2,529,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.38. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.