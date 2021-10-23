Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

