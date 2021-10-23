Alta Park Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 457,956 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $67.51 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

