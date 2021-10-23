Alta Park Capital LP Has $44.13 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alta Park Capital LP increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 3.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

ROKU stock opened at $321.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.